 'Adhuri hazraton ka ilzaam..': CEC's poetic dig over EVM tampering accusations | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Adhuri hazraton ka ilzaam..': CEC's poetic dig over EVM tampering accusations

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 16, 2024 06:05 PM IST

The election body also announced regulations and guidelines to tackle misinformation and fake news.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday took a poetic jibe over the allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering and its alleged misuse saying that some parties hold the poll body alleging that the EMV has been tampered and the results are being forged but do not remain stiff n their claim if the results are voted in their favour.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (PTI)

While addressing the press conference on the poll schedule, CEC Kumar shared a Shayari (poetry) saying that he would know that the question on EVM tampering would come, so he wrote a Shayari to answer the EVM-related question. He said, “Adhoori hasrato ka iljaam, har baar hum par lagan thik nhi, wafa khud se nhi hoti, khata EVM ki kehete ho, aur baad mein jab parinaam aata hai toh uspe kaayam bhi nhi rehte.”

The election body also announced regulations and guidelines to tackle misinformation and fake news. CEC Kumar said, "We have put certain measures in place to ensure misinformation is nipped in the bud. We're proactive in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news to be dealt with severely as per extant laws."

"Verify Before You Amplify" is the mantra to combat fake news. Let's rely on authoritative sources to ensure accurate information prevails. Stay vigilant and help us maintain the integrity of the electoral process," he added.

Kumar further mentioned a Shayari advising voters to not forward fake news and unverified information. "Jhuth ke bazaar mein raunak to bahut hai, Goya bulbule jaisi turant hi fat jati hai..Pakad bhi loge to kya hasil hoga siwaye dhokhe ke," he said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court earlier on Friday, dismissed two writ petitions, one on apprehensions over 19 lakhs missing EVMs and another petition to use ballot paper to conduct elections while reposing its faith in the EVMs.

Adjudicating the 19 lakh missing EVM petition, the top court called the apprehensions and allegations completely baseless, thereby closing the matter in favour of the Election Commission of India (ECI). While refusing to even entertain another petition regarding the conduct of elections using ballot paper by setting aside Section 61A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, Justice Khanna observed that more than 10 cases have been examined on various issues related to the functioning of EVMs by the court time and again.

The poll body announced that the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. The counting will be on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

