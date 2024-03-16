Election Commission will be ruthless if violence takes place: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that the poll body is fully determined to tackle the '4Ms' that can hamper the Lok Sabha elections -- muscle, money, misinformation and Model Code violations. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections schedule (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

He further warned that the election commission will be ruthless if violence takes place amid the elections.

While addressing the press conference on the poll schedule, CEC Kumar said that the poll authority is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country. “We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked,” he said.

To tackle the first M, i.e., 'Muscle', the poll body has issued some guidelines and regulations so that the polls can be held in a free and fair manner. The poll body has issued strict directions to DMs & SPs to ensure level playing field. Additionally, CAPF would be deployed adequately and assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district.

Breaking the grip- Eliminating muscle power:

Adequate CAPF deployment 24x7 integrated control room in districts Webcasting in sensitive booths (min. 50% of total PS) Full Compliance (Execute pending NBWs, Surrender of arms, Surveillance of History Sheeters) Network of check posts across the country Drone-based checking at borders

The poll body also issued a set of guidelines to the DMs & SPs of the districts to ensure level playing field in these elections.

To levelling the field:

Transfer of officials for impartiality Randomization of polling staff Accountability starts from district heads Strong and clear message Participation of polling agents at every booth

Transparency in permissions for entitlements like grounds, meeting places- FIFO

No discriminatory action against party workers

No volunteers and contractual staff on election duties

Electors on Election duty to cast their ballots at Facilitation Centre

Impersonators to face legal action (S.61 of the RP Act 1951)

The poll body, meanwhile, announced that the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. The counting will be on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

Additionally, elections to four state legislative assemblies viz., Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim would be held simultaneously with the general elections.