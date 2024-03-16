Elections in J&K will be held immediately after Lok Sabha polls, announces CEC
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election will be conducted after the Lok Sabha polls.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
