Lok Sabha polls: Confident that BJP will get full affection for 3rd time, says PM

New Delhi: The biggest festival of democracy is here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday minutes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

“We, the BJP-NDA [Bharatiya Janata Party- Nation Democratic Alliance], are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors,” Modi said.

The ECI on Saturday announced the election dates which will be held across seven phases from April 19 to June 1 while balloting for Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will take place on April 19 and May 13.

Expressing confidence that the BJP-led government will once again form the government, Modi said, “I have full confidence that we will get full affection and blessings of 140 crore [1.4 billion] family members and more than 96 crore [9 billion] voters for the third consecutive time.”

“I can clearly see that the coming five years will be the period of our collective resolve in which we will prepare the roadmap for India’s development journey of the next one thousand years. This time will witness India’s all-round development, inclusive prosperity and global leadership,” the PM said.

“Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP will form the government with an overwhelming majority and will work with determination to fulfill the aspirations of the people for the next 5 years,” he added.

Modi said that his government would continue its fight against poverty and corruption. “We are going to work towards making India the third-largest global economy. We will further cement our effort for fulfilling the dreams of the youth,” he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said, “Our opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practice vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don’t want such leadership.”

He said that the previous governments have betrayed and disillusioned the people of this country alleging that they were only engaged in scams and policy paralysis. “The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround,” Modi said.

BJP national president JP Nadda urged people to vote in record numbers and further strengthen the foundation of the world’s largest democracy.

“I welcome the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission. Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. It is a medium to keep the country and the state moving on the path of development and good governance,” Nadda said in a post on X.