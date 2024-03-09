 Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2024 09:05 PM IST

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned days before the Lok Sabha election 2024 and President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation. The Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner and no election commissioners. "In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024," the gazette notification issued on Saturday read.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls(SpokespersonECI-X)
Goel took over the charge of the election commissioner on November 21, 2022.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Arun Goel previously served as the secretary, ministry of heavy industry, Govt of India.

The reason for Arun Goel's resignation is not yet known.

Arun Goel's resignation comes amid the peak of Lok Sabha election preparation by the Election Commission. The dates of the elections are not yet announced though teams have been visiting states to check the preparedness for election likely to be held in April-May.

