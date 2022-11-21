Who is Arun Goel, the former bureaucrat appointed as new election commissioner?

Arun Goel, a former bureaucrat and an officer from the Punjab cadre, on Monday took charge as an election commissioner, filling the third and final post in the all-important constitutional body that conducts elections in India. The post had been vacant for six months. Goel joins chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

The post had been unoccupied since former CEC Sushil Chandra retired on May 14, handing charge to Rajiv Kumar. Since then, the poll body has come under severe pressure multiple times, like the demands for disqualification of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

The union law ministry notified that Goel's appointment had been approved by president Droupadi Murmu. "The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it had said.

Here are five things to know about Arun Goel, the new election commissioner:

Arun Goel is a 1985 batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He was to retire on December 31 at the age of 60 but took voluntary retirement last Friday.

He was serving as the heavy industries secretary until his voluntary retirement. Previously, he served in the union culture ministry.

Goel's appointment comes days before elections in Gujarat, which may witness heightened political tension between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and newcomers AAP.

Arun Goel is also next in line to be chief election commissioner (CEC) - when incumbent Rajiv Kumar demits office in February 2025. According to the law, the election commissioner or CEC post can be held for up to six years or till attaining the age of 65.

With Goel taking charge, the poll panel will now have its full strength while deciding on schedules for elections next year, including those in Karnataka, Telangana and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka.

