 Odisha: Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to be held in 4 phases beginning May 13 - Hindustan Times
Odisha: Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to be held in 4 phases beginning May 13

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 16, 2024 05:14 PM IST

Beginning May 13, elections to the 147 seats in the state assembly and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1

The Odisha legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held in four phases beginning May 13, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

Both assembly and Lok Sabha seats voting will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (Representative file photo)
Both assembly and Lok Sabha seats voting will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (Representative file photo)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

In the first phase on May 13, the voting will be conducted for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and 28 assembly constituencies.

Also Read:Delhi, Gurugram to vote on May 25, Noida on April 26

In the second phase on May 20, voting will take place for Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly constituencies.

On May 25, the third phase voting for Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats and its 42 assembly segments will take place while voting for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 24 assembly seats will take place on the last and fourth phase June 1.

In 2019, the voter turnout in the state was 73.29%.

More than 3.32 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 2024 polls.

Saturday, March 16, 2024
