Delhi, Gurugram, Noida voting dates: Seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital to go to polls on May 25

The voting for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will take place on May 25 during the sixth phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (Representative file photo)

Gurugram along with Delhi will also go to polls together in the sixth phase on May 25 while voting in Noida will take place in the second phase on 26 April.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

As many as 14.7 million eligible voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the national Capital to elect their MPs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holds all seven Lok Sabha seats and 8 of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 62 seats.

Also Read:Lok Sabha elections in 7 phases; voting starts April 19, results on Jun 4

In 2019, the voter turnout was 60.60% in Delhi.

AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA bloc alliance and will together be contesting polls. AAP will contest on four seats while Congress on three seats.

BJP has already named its seven candidates while AAP has announced candidates for four, while the Congress is yet to announce its candidates.

A Congress leader aware of the development, said the party is likely to announce its candidates next week.

BJP has opted for fresh faces this time around while dropping six of the seven sitting MPs and replacing them with fresh names.

AAP has named four, three of whom are sitting legislators in Delhi, for the Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP received 56.6% of the votes in all, while AAP got 18.11% and the Congress 22.51%.

In each of the seats, the BJP won more than 50% of the vote share. That year, the BJP, Congress, and AAP were in a triangular contest in all seven seats.

Among the seven seats, New Delhi with 1.48 million electors is the smallest constituency while West Delhi with 2.49 million electors is the largest constituency.

According to data from the office of the chief electoral officer of Delhi, the poll body that will conduct the election in the capital, as of February 1 (2024) the capital has 14742145 electors which includes 7998652 male and 6742330 female electors.