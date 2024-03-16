Bihar and West Bengal to see 7-phase Lok Sabha election fight. Check full schedule
Mar 16, 2024 05:21 PM IST
West Bengal and Bihar will vote in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 in the Lok Sabha elections 2024
West Bengal and Bihar will vote in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.
This is a developing story.
