Bihar and West Bengal to see 7-phase Lok Sabha election fight. Check full schedule

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2024 05:21 PM IST

West Bengal and Bihar will vote in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

