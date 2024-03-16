2024 Lok Sabha polls: Check statewise full schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the 18th general assembly elections commencing on April 19 with the last phase on June 1. The results would be declared on June 4, 2024. With 96.8 crore eligible voters, including 47.1 crore women, this will be the largest democratic exercise in the world. Indian map showing 7-phase general election(ECI)

Follow LIVE Updates

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Check the full statewise schedule here:

Rajasthan: It will vote in two phases on April 19 and April 26, the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra: Polls will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

Uttar Pradesh: It will witness polling in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Delhi: The voting across seven parliamentary constituencies will be held in a single phase May 25.

Madhya Pradesh: It will vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Manipur: The elections will be held in the northeastern state in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Karnataka: Elections will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

Punjab: Voting in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1.

Himachal Pradesh: Voting in the himalayan state will be held in a single phase on June 1.

Odisha: The state will hold simultaneous elections to the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly constituencies in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Jharkhand: The polling will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Haryana: The polls will be held in the state on May 25 in a single phase.

Uttarakhand: The voting will take place on April 19 in the single phase.

West Bengal: It will witness polling in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Assam: It will vote in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Gujarat: It will vote on May 7 in a single phase.

Tamil Nadu - It will vote on April 19 in a single phase.

Andhra Pradesh: The state will hold simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in a single phase on May 13.

Arunachal Pradesh: The state will hold simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in a single phase on April 19.

Bihar: It will witness polling in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Chhattisgarh: It will vote in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Goa: Voting in Goa will be held in a single phase on May 7.

Kerala: It will vote in a single phase on April 26

Meghalaya: It will vote in a single phase on April 19

Mizoram: It will vote in a single phase on April 19

Nagaland: It will vote in a single phase on April 19

Sikkim: The state will hold simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in a single phase on April 19.

Telangana: Voting in state will be held in a single phase on May 13

Tripura: Elections will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: It will vote in a single phase on April 19

Chandigarh: It will vote in a single phase on June 1

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: It will vote in a single phase on May 7

Jammu and Kashmir: The polling will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20

Ladakh: It will vote in a single phase on May 20

Lakshadweep: It will vote in a single phase on April 19

Puducherry: It will vote in a single phase on April 19