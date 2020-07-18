Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh

india

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 infections crossed the 3 lakh-mark on Saturday and climbed to 3,00,937 with the addition of 8,348 new patients, the state health department said.

At least 144 people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the worst-hit state to 11,596. Of the total deaths, 86 fatalities are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

A total of 5,306 patients were cured and discharged during the day. With the fresh batch of recoveries, the number of people who have recovered from the highly infectious disease has risen to 1,65,663.

Maharashtra at present has 1,26,926 active cases, according to health department data. More than 15,22,564 samples have been tested for the infection in Maharashtra till date.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 55.05 per cent while the mortality rate is 3.85 per cent. Mumbai’s recovery rate has increased to nearly 70 per cent, which is 7 per cent more than the registered national average, Union health department data has indicated.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is nearly 15 per cent more than that of the state of Maharashtra, which is low at 55.05 per cent.

Financial capital Mumbai crossed the one lakh-mark with the addition of 1,186 new cases on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the death toll rose by 65. With the 65 new fatalities, Mumbai’s death toll has increased to 5,650.

Pune city has surpassed Mumbai recording 1,589 new Covid-19 cases during the day while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Township saw 642 new cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the number of cases in the Kalyan-Dombivali belt mounted by 518 to 17,640 in 24 hours while the number of cases in Thane has reached 16,894.

In other parts of the state, the tally of coronavirus cases rose by 228 in Nashik and 214 in Aurangabad. Kolhapur district has 227 cases, Solapur district 151, Pune district 307, and Jalgaon district 182.

A total of 7,40,884 people in Maharashtra are currently under home quarantine while 45,552 are admitted in institutional quarantine across the state, the health department said.