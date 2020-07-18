Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 7% higher than national average at 70%

india

With Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally hovering close to the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country’s financial capital has increased to nearly 70 per cent, which is 7 per cent more than the registered national average, Union health department data has indicated.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is nearly 15 per cent more than that of the state of Maharashtra, which is low at 55.62 per cent.

In mid-June, the Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 50 per cent, when civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched its Mission Zero under the Rapid Action Plan to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The recovery rate improved to 57 per cent on July 1 and to around 70 per cent on July 15, the official statement said.

Data from the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) on Friday said, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai currently stands at 24,307, while 67,830 patients have recovered from the viral infection till date.

According to the BMC, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai city on Friday rose to 98,979, while the death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic touched 5,582.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia with a population of around 6.5 lakh, had emerged as one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the city. However, it only had 102 active cases on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had last week praised the efforts taken by the BMC to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Dharavi.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also said last Saturday that 82 per cent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the viral infection.

With a record 34,884 people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count surged to 10,38,716 while 6,53,750 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 26,273 with 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 3,58,692 active cases in the country, while 6,53,750 people have recovered so far and one has migrated.

“Around 62.94 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.