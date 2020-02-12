Man suffering from cold and fever commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh; feared he had contracted coronavirus, says family

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 09:06 IST

A 50-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday; his family members say he took the extreme step due to the fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus. K Balakrishna’s body was found hanging from a tree.

Balakrishna, a farmer from Seshamnaidu Kandriga in Thottambedu block, was psychologically disturbed after reading reports about the dreaded viral disease in the newspapers and also browsing through videos on his mobile, the family members said.

“He also started behaving strangely with us in the last couple of days, after returning from Ruia Hospital in Tirupati where he underwent treatment for urinary tract infection and common cold last week. He pelted stones at us asking us not to come anywhere near him as he was infected with Coronavirus,” his son Murali, who is working as a village volunteer, told reporters.

On Tuesday morning, Balakrishna bolted the door from outside as he left the house. His body was later found hanging on a tree near his mother’s grave on the outskirts of the village, said family members.

Murali said his father was suffering from cold and fever since February 1. He went to Ruia Hospital on February 5, where the doctors found that he was also suffering from urinary tract infection. “They gave him medicines and also asked him to wear mask so that the cold does not spread to others. He returned to the village, after staying at his sister’s house in Tirupati for two days,” Murali said.

But he started panicking when his cold, cough and fever did not subside even after taking medicines, said Murali. “He thought he got affected from coronavirus, though we told him that the disease was prevalent only in China and affected those who went there. Even the other villagers also told him that if he really had coronavirus, the doctors would have kept quarantined him,” he added.

“My father was worried that the virus would spread to us. He hanged himself to save us,” said Murali.

Thottambedu police sub-inspector Venkata Subbaiah said no case was registered as the family refused to lodge a complaint.

No coronavirus case has been reported in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.