Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur: Protesters storm home of CM, other ministers after body of 2 women, child found

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Inter-communal clashes in Manipur since May last year have resulted in 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people, driven by disputes over government quotas.

Hours after the bodies of all six missing persons were recovered from a Manipur river, protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday.

Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday nighT in Imphal. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday nighT in Imphal. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

However, in response, the government imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in parts of the state.

Protesters ransacked the homes of three out of six legislators, including the residence of chief minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set properties on fire. Security forces responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowds in various parts of Imphal, police said.

Here are the details so far about the fresh violence

  1. The bodies of two women and a child, missing since Monday from a displaced persons' camp, were recovered from the Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday. Three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night. In total, six bodies, including those of three children, were recovered from Manipur's Jiribam district and sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) in Assam for post-mortem examinations.
  2. Protesters stormed the residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand, an official said. In response, a curfew was imposed indefinitely in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts of Imphal valley “due to the developing law and order situation,” the official added.
  3. Chief secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur for two days, starting from 5.15 pm on Saturday.
  4. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body representing civil society organisations of Imphal valley, demanded military action against militants within 24 hours.
  5. A mob also attempted to storm the personal residence of chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday evening, triggering a major escalation between security forces and the protesters.
  6. At night, miscreants set fire to at least two churches and three houses in Jiribam town, officials said. There have also been reports of further arson and the burning of additional structures, though these claims have not yet been independently verified, officials told PTI.
  7. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday called the recent violent clashes and ongoing bloodshed in Manipur "deeply disturbing." He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take steps to restore peace in the region.
  8. Mizoram's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has urged the Centre to ensure the safety and security of Mizo students in violence-hit Manipur. The MZP expressed concern over the growing tensions in Manipur, especially following the killing of 10 tribal people.
  9. The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a controversial law that grants sweeping powers to the armed forces. The law was reimposed in the limits of six police stations in the state.
  10. At least 250 people have died and 60,000 have been displaced in Manipur since May last year due to inter-communal clashes over government grants and quotas in jobs and education.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //