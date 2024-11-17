Manipur: Protesters storm home of CM, other ministers after body of 2 women, child found

Hours after the bodies of all six missing persons were recovered from a Manipur river, protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday. Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday nighT in Imphal. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

However, in response, the government imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in parts of the state.

Protesters ransacked the homes of three out of six legislators, including the residence of chief minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set properties on fire. Security forces responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowds in various parts of Imphal, police said.

Here are the details so far about the fresh violence