Manipur violence: MHA directs security forces to take necessary steps to restore peace, order

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday directed all the security forces in Manipur to take necessary measures to restore order and peace in the state as the situation in the past few days remained "fragile". The MHA said strict action would be taken against anyone who tries to indulge in violent or disruptive acts.(AFP)

Fresh tensions in the state arose after 11 suspected militants were killed in an encounter in Jiribam on Monday. The district administration had also imposed a curfew in the region as the Kuki-Zo organisations called for a complete shutdown in the hill areas to protest the encounter.

These suspected militants had allegedly attacked a police station and an adjoining CRPF camp with complex weapons.

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were reportedly kidnapped by armed militant from the same district of Jiribam.

"The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order," the ministry said on Saturday.

MHA said strict action would be taken against any person who tries to indulge in violent and disruptive activities, PTI reported. For the purpose of effective investigation, the ministry has handed over important cases to the NIA.

"The security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities," it said.

The Home Ministry also requested the people to maintain peace, asking them to not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces in maintaining law and order in the state.

In view of the tense situation in the state, the Centre on Thursday had reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam district.

The fresh order came after the Manipur government's October 1 order, which imposed AFSPA in the entire state, excluding 19 police station areas that include these six.

Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, and Jiribam were among the police stations that were excluded from the state government's order.

AFSPA gives special powers to armed forces personnel in areas classified as “disturbed areas” to search, arrest etc to maintain law and order in such areas.

Notably, the order reimposed AFSPA in the areas under the police stations of Sekmai and Lamshang in Imphal West district; Lamlai in Imphal East; Jiribam in Jiribam district; Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district; and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

Ethnic clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups claimed the lives of over 200 people and left thousands others homeless since May 2023.

AFSPA has been in effect in Manipur since the early eighties. However, in 2004, provisions of AFSPA were lifted from the Imphal municipality area covering seven assembly segments. Subsequently, in April 2022, AFSPA was revoked from areas under 15 police stations across six districts. The disturbed area notification was rescinded from four additional police stations from April 1, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)