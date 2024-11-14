Manipur: Mother of 3 tortured before being set on fire in Jiribam, finds autopsy: Report

The autopsy report of a 31-year-old tribal woman, who was killed in Manipur's conflict-torn Jiribam district, revealed signs of third-degree torture before she was allegedly raped and her house was set on fire, The Times of India reported. A near-deserted road after fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district. Kuki-Zo Council had called for a total shutdown on Tuesday to protest the CRPF encounter.(PTI)

The FIR registered by the police in Jiribam quotes her husband alleging that she was “brutally raped” by armed militants from the Imphal Valley. The miscreants also plundered her house and set 17 homes ablaze in the Zairwan village that night, the report said.

An autopsy performed on the woman's body by Assam's Silchar Medical College could not ascertain if the woman was raped, as her charred remains ruled out any chances of collecting a vaginal smear.

Also read: Curfew imposed in Jiribam after 11 militants killed in encounter with CRPF

The Times of India report notes that the woman was found with 99% of her body, even bone fragments, charred. The autopsy notes “a wound in the back of right thigh” and a “metallic nail embedded in the medial aspect of the left thigh.” The report also noted that “the right upper limb, parts of both lower limb, and the facial structure are missing.”

The autopsy findings reveal that the woman was alive when she was subject to brutal torture. After torturing her, the militants allegedly raped her and set her home on fire.

The Manipur Police said her remains were sent to Silchar instead of the state capital, Imphal, as it was “very much inconvenient to transport the body by road via National Highway-37 due to ongoing ethnic crisis” in the northeastern state.

The Kuki-Zo tribal organisations condemned the woman's killing as “barbaric” and called for security forces to identify the killers. The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee called for intervention from the Centre to safeguard the people of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribes. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITFL) warned of more unrest if the killers were not arrested.

The of the woman, a mother of three, led to a series of violent clashes in the district since November 7. Two days later, armed militants killed a Meitei woman farmer in a paddy field in Bishnupur district in Imphal Valley. On November 11, three people, including a Naga, were injured in attacks by militants in Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

The recent escalation of violence in the Jiribam district comes after a brief period of lull in ethnic violence that has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.