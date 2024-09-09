Kharge attacks Modi for ‘abject failure’ in ending Manipur violence

Opposition Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “abject failure” in ending ethnic violence in Manipur, calling it unforgivable. “People of Manipur are asking, why doesn’t Modi ji want to end violence in the state?” he asked on X. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (X)

The violence, which was triggered in May last year, has escalated with the use of drones and rockets in attacks over the last week. A former soldier was killed after he accidentally crossed the “buffer zone” between the Meitei and Kuki areas late on Sunday night.

Kharge said former governor Anusuiya Uikey echoed Manipur’s people when she said they were upset and sad and wanted Modi to visit them. He said Modi has not spent a single second in Manipur over the past 16 months even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of the “complicity” of the prime minister and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Kharge attacked Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh saying he has set a record in “shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence” and reportedly demanded the transfer of the Unified Command to the state government to oversee security operations.

Kharge noted a team of Union home ministry officials, the state security adviser, and the army were handling the command. He said it looks like Shah has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility like Modi of ensuring security in Manipur, and was busy politicking and addressing rallies in elections going states.

Kharge referred to drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks in Manipur and said this is now turning out to be a national security threat. He demanded Singh’s immediate dismissal and said the Union government must take full responsibility for the sensitive security situation. “There should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces,” he said. “The Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation.”

Kharge said the Modi government must not misuse federal agencies investigating the violence. He added attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives, civil society, and every community on board.