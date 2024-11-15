Political parties in Mizoram condemn rising cases of violence in Manipur

Political parties in Mizoram condemned the recent spate of violence in neighbouring Manipur where a woman from the Hmar community along with ten others were killed in separate incidents in the last one week. The ruling Zoram Peoples Movement has also reacted to the developments in Manipur. (File photo)

Hmars are one of the prominent Mizo groups and spread across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya.

“As the Mizo adage goes, ‘If we survive, we will survive together, and if we die, we will ensure no one dies alone’, the MNF stands in solidarity with our people,” Mizo National Front (MNF) posted on its official X handle on Wednesday.

“Our sister’s sacrifice must inspire each of us to stand united, defend our lives, protect our identity and uphold the dignity of our people against those who threaten our existence,” MNF posted on X on November 10.

Three days later, 10 armed members of the Hmar community were killed in an encounter with CRPF in Jiribam district.

According to Manipur government, they were killed in retaliatory action.

“It seems the Centre doesn’t want settlement of the Manipur crisis and bring peace there,” said Lal Thanzara, president of Congress’s Mizoram unit.

The ruling Zoram Peoples Movement has also reacted to the developments in Manipur.

State forest and environment minister Lalthansanga terms the incidents targeting “brothers and sisters” as unfortunate.

“We are upset at the deaths due to violence. Violence is not the answer to any problem and issues should be sorted out through discussions over the table. We hope there’s peaceful resolution of the issues there without the use of force,” he said.