Manipur: BJP appeals for release of 6 captives; CRPF boycotted in Kuki areas

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur on Thursday condemned the ongoing ethnic violence in the state and appealed for the safe release of six people who were taken captive by militants. Charred remains of a house set ablaze allegedly by Kuki militants in Imphal West district on November 12. (AFP Photo)

“The recent unfortunate incidents over the past few days are deeply regrettable. I appeal for the release of the six captives of Borobekera, Jiribam incident, including two minors and an infant, to their families on humanitarian grounds,” BJP Manipur president A Sharda said in an address to media persons in Imphal.

Sharda said that she has been in constant touch with Union home minister Amit Shah and other central party leaders. Her team recently submitted reports on the escalating violence to Manipur Governor LP Acharya in Guwahati. During the meeting, Sharda urged the Governor to take necessary steps to protect the people of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has announced a boycott of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, launching a ‘Non-Cooperation against the CRPF’ movement in Kuki-dominated areas.

A notice issued by KSO-GHQ stated, “In response to the inhumane action by the CRPF in Jiribam yesterday, the KSO General Headquarters has issued a directive that no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises. Any CRPF personnel found violating this notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility.”

The directive has been in effect since Tuesday. The student body has urged all districts and blocks of KSO to enforce the notice immediately.

Manipur’s IGP (Operations), IK Muivah, stated in a press conference on Tuesday, “The security forces and Manipur police are operating under the guidance of the Government of India. We are conducting operations with restraint and fairness, especially given the critical nature of the situation.”