Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur: BJP appeals for release of 6 captives; CRPF boycotted in Kuki areas

ByThomas Ngangom
Nov 14, 2024 04:09 PM IST

The Kuki Students’ Organisation has announced a boycott of Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Manipur, effective Tuesday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur on Thursday condemned the ongoing ethnic violence in the state and appealed for the safe release of six people who were taken captive by militants.

Charred remains of a house set ablaze allegedly by Kuki militants in Imphal West district on November 12. (AFP Photo)
Charred remains of a house set ablaze allegedly by Kuki militants in Imphal West district on November 12. (AFP Photo)

“The recent unfortunate incidents over the past few days are deeply regrettable. I appeal for the release of the six captives of Borobekera, Jiribam incident, including two minors and an infant, to their families on humanitarian grounds,” BJP Manipur president A Sharda said in an address to media persons in Imphal.

Sharda said that she has been in constant touch with Union home minister Amit Shah and other central party leaders. Her team recently submitted reports on the escalating violence to Manipur Governor LP Acharya in Guwahati. During the meeting, Sharda urged the Governor to take necessary steps to protect the people of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has announced a boycott of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, launching a ‘Non-Cooperation against the CRPF’ movement in Kuki-dominated areas.

A notice issued by KSO-GHQ stated, “In response to the inhumane action by the CRPF in Jiribam yesterday, the KSO General Headquarters has issued a directive that no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises. Any CRPF personnel found violating this notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility.”

The directive has been in effect since Tuesday. The student body has urged all districts and blocks of KSO to enforce the notice immediately.

Manipur’s IGP (Operations), IK Muivah, stated in a press conference on Tuesday, “The security forces and Manipur police are operating under the guidance of the Government of India. We are conducting operations with restraint and fairness, especially given the critical nature of the situation.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //