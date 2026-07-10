‘Genuinely in disbelief’: Bengaluru fresher says 500 job applications led to zero interviews

A Bengaluru based engineering graduate has sparked a discussion about the difficult job market after claiming that he applied to more than 500 positions within a month but failed to secure even one interview. A Bengaluru man said he was left in disbelief after 500 job applications brought him zero interviews. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Sharing his experience on Reddit, the 2026 BTech graduate said he had searched for opportunities across LinkedIn, employment portals and the career pages of companies. Despite sending hundreds of applications, he said he had received no positive response.

Fresher appeals for an opportunity “Hey everyone, I’m a 2026 B.Tech graduate, and I’ve been desperately trying to find a job. In the last month alone, I’ve applied to over 500 roles through LinkedIn, job portals, company career pages, and pretty much everywhere else I could find. I haven’t managed to get even a single interview,” he wrote.

The graduate added that he was not chasing a massive salary package or hoping to immediately join his dream company. Instead, he simply wanted an opportunity to gain practical experience and build his career.

“At this point, I’m honestly not looking for some huge package or a dream company. I just need an opportunity to work, gain real experience, and get an experience certificate that can help me move forward in my career. I’m open to pretty much any genuine tech role where I can learn and contribute. I’d also be more than happy to work with an early stage startup,” he said.

Explaining why he turned to the online community, the man added, “I’m posting this on Reddit because I genuinely don’t know what else to try right now. If anyone is hiring, works at a startup, knows someone who needs a fresher, or can point me towards an actual opportunity, please reach out.”

He titled the post, “I applied to 500+ jobs in the last month and got zero interviews. I’m genuinely in disbelief at this point.”

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Other graduates share similar experiences The post prompted several users to discuss their own employment struggles. One recent graduate said, “I also graduated last month, and seeing that I’m not the only one going through this makes me feel that the job market is doomed at this point.” The user questioned why companies demanded more than two years of experience for entry level positions and said repeated assessments followed by silence were affecting their mental health.

Another person offered reassurance, writing, “Chill, brother. I’m a 2025 graduate and still haven’t been able to land a good job. The market is really bad right now.”

A third user disputed the idea that opportunities were completely unavailable. “Several startups have contacted me, but I didn’t like their offers,” the person said, adding that one company offered ₹16,000 per month for an AI trainee position with a two year bond.

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Encouraging the graduate to remain optimistic, another user wrote, “Eventually, you’ll find a good opportunity, bro. Don’t lose hope.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)