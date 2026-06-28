'I don’t want to decide based on fear': AI graduate seeks advice on ₹20 LPA India offer vs US job search

A 25-year-old AI graduate is weighing a difficult career decision after completing his master’s in Artificial Intelligence from Rochester Institute of Technology in the United States. With a strong academic background, research experience, and limited industry exposure, he now finds himself at a crossroads between continuing his job search in the US and returning to India with a solid job offer. AI graduate faces choice between India return and US job hunt. (Representative Image)

In a detailed post shared on Reddit, he explained his academic and professional journey. He completed his MS in AI with an 80 percent scholarship through a research assistantship and also worked in a university lab with a stipend that helped manage expenses. He has cleared most of his education costs and currently has around ₹5 lakh left in student loans.

Despite actively applying for roles in artificial intelligence and data science in the US for the past two to three months, he has not received any interview calls. In contrast, he has secured a Data Scientist role in India with a compensation of around ₹20 lakh per annum and must respond by the end of July.

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He wrote, “I just don’t want to make a decision based on fear and later regret not giving the US job search enough time. At the same time, I don’t want to reject a solid offer based only on the hope that something might eventually work out.”

Weighing stability against opportunity The dilemma, he added, is not about willingness to return to India but about timing and long term impact. With limited responses in the US job market, he is unsure whether extending his search is worth the uncertainty, especially when a stable offer is already in hand.

He also mentioned that his parents are teachers in India and that moving back does not feel like a setback, but rather a practical choice if required.