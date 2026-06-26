Techie who started with ₹3.3 LPA at TCS increases salary to ₹24.8 LPA in a year

Can stepping out of your comfort zone completely alter your financial trajectory? A software engineer shared their inspiring journey of turning down a "safe," closer-to-home job offer to relocate to Bengaluru. That single uncomfortable decision unlocked a chain of events that allowed them to scale their salary from a baseline of ₹3.3 LPA up to ₹24.8 LPA, that too in the span of a year. A techie’s Reddit post has prompted varied reactions. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“Increased my salary by 3x within the span of a year. I'm a Java Full Stack Developer with nearly 5 years of experience. If someone had told me in June '25 that I would be earning 3x my salary by June '26, I would never have believed them,” the techie wrote.

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Explaining how they started their career journey, the techie revealed, “I started my career with TCS through the Ninja profile. Luckily, I got a project with a pretty good tech stack (Java, Spring Boot, AWS, Angular, Python). I'll always be grateful for that opportunity. I worked on the same project with the same team for around 3 years and 11 months. But even after clearing the Digital Exam (Wings 1) and getting good bands (A - 2022, B - 2023, A - 2024), my CTC was just 7.8 LPA.”

It was then that the individual decided to make the first switch and relocate to Bengaluru, leaving another job offer that was "fully remote.”

Recalling their dilemma while choosing the offers, the techie shared, “I was planning to accept the last one because, as an introvert, I find it hard to make new friends and I hated relocating. But one of my colleagues told me that I should accept the Bengaluru offer and relocate because it would be better for my career.”

What happened next? Soon, the person relocated to Bengaluru and rented a flat. They started developing their career while exploring the city. However, the tech professional began looking for a new job when two colleagues were let go from the project they were working on.

“I got a walk-in interview invite from a fintech company and cleared all the rounds on the same day itself, but the HR called after a week and offered only a 22% hike on my current CTC. I didn't have any better option, so I accepted the offer and resigned. During my 60-day notice period, I gave lots of interviews for companies including Philips, Delta Airlines, AMEX GBT, and many other service-based companies. AMEX GBT offered me a 50% hike, and during the HR discussion with Delta Airlines, I asked for a 75% hike, but they said it was outside their budget. So, I finally joined AMEX GBT this month.”

The techie then added that after multiple interviews and negotiations during the notice period, they joined AMEX GBT with a salary of ₹24.8 LPA.