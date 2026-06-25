Using AI as a cognitive gym

In addition to its use in the industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also increasingly being employed in the academic environment as well as in the field of professions and administration. The only question left is how to use AI wisely, not whether we should or should not as many would pose. AI (iStock)

The Lift-Lighten-Learn-Lead approach can be used as a way of understanding this. The first movement is called Lift. Before being able to do it with AI, it needs to be attempted without the AI. This is an early one that is important because true knowledge begins in hard work. Context is important, for example, the student shouldn't immediately ask the AI to explain regression analysis while learning about regression analysis. Rather, the student is to first write a rough report, in his or her own words. With this accomplished, AI tools might be used to examine the explanation for any gaps, and then ask questions to help complete the comprehension. Similarly, if you are to teach a lesson on consumer behaviour, make a list of the important concepts that you will discuss in the lesson, e.g., perception, motivation, attitude and decision-making. After that, AI can come in handy to suggest an actual situation or classroom activity. In this instance the human is doing the first “lift” in the intellectual sphere, and the AI is helping him/her with it.

The second step is the Lighten step. To reduce the low value burden, the use of AI should be limited. There are many activities which take a time, but do not require a lot of human judgement. This involves simple e-mail writing, document formatting, summarising notes, turning bullet points into paragraphs, language translation of simple text, as well as organising unstructured information. On the other hand, when there is ample time to write a warm reminder to your students, you might consider letting AI do it for you to make it polite but firm. The final message will still require checking but for the purposes of accuracy, tone and institutional context. Similarly, meeting notes can be converted to official minutes that contain meeting topics, decisions and action items. AI reduces workload, humans take care of correctness.

The 3rd step is Learn. Don't limit AI to answering questions, give it the power to ask questions, have comprehension, and reveal strengths and weaknesses. AI can really be a cognitive gym in this regard. A student can have AI as his/her first teacher, and can ask the very simple questions. Then, AI can assume the role of a college professor and pose more profound conceptual inquiries. It can also be used as an interviewer, to ask questions about the applications. Lastly, it is a critical deconstructionist critic that questions the logic of the response. For instance, when educating on brand loyalty, AI can start by posing a question, ‘What is brand loyalty?’ Then it may wonder, ‘What is the difference between loyalty and love?’ A company can ask these questions at a later date: How can a company build customer loyalty in a competitive environment?” A challenge that is open and works through issues, step by step, to encourage true understanding.

The fourth step is known as Lead. The final judgment must be manmade. AI can give you a draft, go through the draft, organise, ask a question, and make a recommendation. On the other hand, it's not as responsive to institutional dynamics, sensitivities to emotions, ethics, and long-term implications as is a responsible human decision-maker. For instance, a policy paper regarding the evaluation of students can be developed in part with the aid of AI, but final decisions must be taken by an academic administrator, who has a deep understanding of the issues of fairness, feasibility, and institutional norms. While AI can propose actions to enhance class participation, these suggestions must be considered, and adapted to the learning goals, course, and student profile.

Humility is the attitude necessary for this approach. Some may be frightened of asking a question not because they think they look silly, but because they think they look stupid. AI can help take away this fear. You can converse with AI using one example, then another on an MBA level, then an example related to business and finally ask a quiz. This makes learning to go from confusion to clarity. It's not the future for the most users of AI. It will be one of the users of AI in a scientific manner. It's simple to say: Lift with the mind, lighten unnecessary burden, learn through challenging and lead with human judgment.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kartikeya Bolar, professor, Information Systems and Analytics, TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal Academy of Higher Education.