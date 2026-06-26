94-year-old woman gives up US citizenship: ‘My only wish is to spend my final days as an Indian’

An Andhra-born woman has given up her American citizenship, which she acquired more than two decades ago, in order to live out her final days as a citizen of India. Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma is 94, and her last wish is to spend the remainder of her life in her motherland as an Indian citizen. Mahalakshmamma acquired United States citizenship in the year 2000.

According to a Times of India report, Mahalakshmamma moved to the United States after the death of her husband. Her son, Buchaiah Choudhary, worked as an oncologist in Petersburg, Virginia at that time.

In the year 2000, Mahalakshmamma became a citizen of the United States. She lived there for around 18 years, before moving back to India in 2018 as her son began working at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri.

Wish to become Indian citizen again A video of Mahalakshmamma visiting officials to expedite her Indian citizenship application is doing the rounds of the internet.

The 94-year-old is a native of Chinthagumpala village in Chinaganjam mandal, Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. She appeared before Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali on Wednesday. Accompanied by her son, she requested the District Collector to make her an Indian citizen at the earliest.

She told officials that she has already renounced her American citizenship and wants to become an Indian citizen again.