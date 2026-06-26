94-year-old woman gives up US citizenship: ‘My only wish is to spend my final days as an Indian’
An Andhra-born woman has given up her American citizenship, which she acquired more than two decades ago, in order to live out her final days as an Indian
An Andhra-born woman has given up her American citizenship, which she acquired more than two decades ago, in order to live out her final days as a citizen of India. Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma is 94, and her last wish is to spend the remainder of her life in her motherland as an Indian citizen.
According to a Times of India report, Mahalakshmamma moved to the United States after the death of her husband. Her son, Buchaiah Choudhary, worked as an oncologist in Petersburg, Virginia at that time.
In the year 2000, Mahalakshmamma became a citizen of the United States. She lived there for around 18 years, before moving back to India in 2018 as her son began working at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri.
Wish to become Indian citizen again
A video of Mahalakshmamma visiting officials to expedite her Indian citizenship application is doing the rounds of the internet.
The 94-year-old is a native of Chinthagumpala village in Chinaganjam mandal, Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. She appeared before Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali on Wednesday. Accompanied by her son, she requested the District Collector to make her an Indian citizen at the earliest.
She told officials that she has already renounced her American citizenship and wants to become an Indian citizen again.
“Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen,” Mahalakshmamma said. “I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest.”
The elderly woman affirmed her commitment to upholding India's laws and respecting its Constitution once her nationality is reinstated. She pleaded with local officials to give her the legal clearance to spend her remaining years in her birthplace.
In response, the district collector assured her that the request would follow standard protocols, explaining that local investigative findings would be handed to the state government before a final citizenship recommendation is sent to the central authorities.
(Also read: Who is Neeraj Sharma? India-born CEO to lose US citizenship, here's why)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More