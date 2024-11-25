Manipur violence: 2 MPs spar over ‘separate administrative units’ suggestion

Two MPs are at odds over the ethnic conflict in Manipur, with Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba slamming Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena for proposing “separate administrative units” for the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, urging him not to "cross the line" and stop interfering. Protests erupted in Manipur after accomplices of the gunmen, who survived the gunfight, shot dead two Meitei men and abducted six civilian women and children. The six were later found dead. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Vanlalvena, a leader of the BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), demanded the removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, describing it as “the first and immediate step” to control the violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

“My friend, Don't cross the line.. Please confine in your state issues.. Stop interferences in Manipur 's issues.. Be a good neighbour,” Sanajaoba said in a post on X, sharing a news report of Vanlalvena's comments.

In an interview with PTI, Vanlalvena, the Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, suggested a two-step solution to address the ethnic violence in Manipur.

“Imposition of President's Rule is inevitable for the immediate solution. During such period, the Centre should thoroughly study the situation and demarcate lands occupied by both Meiteis and tribal communities,” he said on Friday night.

Vanlalvena said the two communities should be administered separately as the divide is “very wide.”

“The hill tribes can't go to the valley. Similarly, the Meiteis no longer dare to go to the hill areas. New administrative units should be created in lands occupied by both the Meiteis and the ethnic Kuki-Zo people to bring a lasting solution and end the conflict,” he added.

The Kuki-Zo people of Manipur share ethnic ties with Mizos.

The Centre is deploying an additional 10,000 soldiers to Manipur, a state affected by ethnic violence and bordering Myanmar. This increase brings the total number of central force companies in the state to 288, according to Manipur's Chief Security Adviser, Kuldiep Singh, during a press briefing in Imphal.

With the inclusion of 90 companies, equating to around 10,800 personnel, the security presence in Manipur has significantly expanded. Singh also revealed that since May 2023, the violence has claimed 258 lives.

