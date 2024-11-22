Conflict claimed 258 lives in Manipur: Security advisor

At least 258 people have died in the ethnic violence that has shrouded Manipur for 18 months, the state’s security adviser Kuldiep Singh said on Friday, adding that an additional 90 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies or approximately 9,000 personnel will be deployed in the strife-torn province. Kuldiep Singh (ANI)

Manipur has been in the throes of violence since May 3, 2023 when clashes first broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki communities. The conflict has shown no signs of abetting, with more communities getting sucked in the violence. “The total number of deceased, including militants, is 258,” Singh said after chairing a security review meeting in Imphal.

Amid a surge in violence, the Centre has rushed additional troops to maintain law and order in the northeastern. Close to 40,000 personnel from central forces such as the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), BSF (Border Security Force), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are currently deployed across Manipur apart from the state police and the Indian Army.

“We are getting approximately 90 more companies of CAPF, over and above the 198 companies that were earlier sent to the state. A sizeable number of them have already reached Imphal. We are distributing forces to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and vulnerable points,” Singh said.

He added that the additional troops will help maintain peace “in fringe and vulnerable valley areas” adjoining the hill districts across Manipur.

Read more: Manipur to get additional 90 CAPF companies to maintain peace, says state security advisor

“A number of SOPs (standard operating procedures) have been prepared for the deployment of forces for coordination, for functioning, for fringe area security, for national highways security, and for any other important points that have to be taken care of,” Singh said.

The top security officer added that the bodies of nine people, including the six Meiteis who were abducted and killed by suspected Kuki militants, were taken to Jiribam, where their last rites were held.

“No individuals have been arrested regarding the killing of the six [three women and three children]. However, search operations are continuing”, Singh said.