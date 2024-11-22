Manipur to get additional 90 CAPF companies to maintain peace, says state security advisor

The Centre will provide additional 90 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to Manipur, over and above the 198 companies that are already in the violence-hit state.



Manipur's state security advisor Kuldiep Singh said the ethnic violence has killed 258 people since May last year.



“Today, we had a security review meeting, and in this meeting, we reviewed the security of all the districts and Imphal city. During the meeting, we have Army, police, CRPF, BSF, ITBP officials were present. Whatever problems come up, we are all together,” PTI quoted Singh as saying at a presser.



"We discussed the issues with DCs and SPs of all districts. You have known by now that we are getting approximately 90 companies of extra force deployment, over and above which was the actual deployment here... 198 companies were here and 70 more companies are coming, and a sizeable portion of that has already reached Imphal," the state security advisor added.



The security advisor said that 32 people were arrested in connection with vandalism and torching of properties of ministers and MLAs while around 3,000 looted weapons have been recovered.



Security personnel conduct patrolling in a sensitive area of Manipur on Wednesday. (PTI)

Suspects involved in looting properties of Manipur ministers identified: CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said suspects involved in looting the properties of ministers and MLAs during protests on November 16 were identified and legal actions initiated.

“In the name of democratic movement, some gangs have looted and burnt the residences of ministers and MLAs. Suspects have been identified through CCTV and appropriate legal actions have been initiated. I feel ashamed to publicly to say that such things are happening in Manipur,” Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.



“Had not CRPF gunned down 10 or 11 militants in Jiribam, some 100 civilians would have been killed on November 11 since the attackers wanted to over run a relief camp in Borobekra and a police station,” the CM claimed.



(With PTI inputs)