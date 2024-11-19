Manipur violence: BJP-led NDA MLAs call for ‘mass operation’ against Kuki militants

Amid rising tensions in Manipur, 27 MLAs of the BJP-led NDA in the state have adopted a resolution calling for a “mass operation” against Kuki militants responsible for the recent killings in Jiribam district. The Assam Rifles officers at Lailophai in Churachandpur district of the violence-hit Manipur. (PTI)

In a meeting held on Monday night, the legislators demanded immediate action within seven days, following the deaths of three women and three children.

The resolution also called for the Kuki militants to be declared an “unlawful organisation” within seven days and for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The MLAs have also urged the Centre to review the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the region, as per the directive issued on November 14.

They said that if these resolutions are not acted upon within the specified period, the NDA legislators will consult with the people of Manipur to decide the next course of action.

The MLAs also condemned the attacks on ministers’ and MLAs’ properties and legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the high powered committee.

The statement issued by the chief minister's secretariat assured that both the state and central governments would take all necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy.

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting on medical grounds, while 11 others did not provide reasons for their absence.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the current situation in Manipur, highlighting the alleged lack of support for chief minister Biren Singh and questioned the role of Union home minister Amit Shah in addressing the state's crisis.

Ramesh pointed out that a recent meeting called by chief minister Singh for NDA MLAs in Imphal saw only 26 members attend, despite the state having a total of 60 MLAs.

"The Manipur Assembly has 60 MLAs. Last night, the CM of Manipur called a meeting in Imphal of all MLAs belonging to the NDA. Other than him, only 26 showed up. Of these 26, 4 belong to the NPP whose National President has already written to the BJP National President withdrawing support to the present CM." He continued, “The writing on the wall is clear. But is the grand sutradhar of Manipur - the Union Home Minister, to whom the PM has abdicated and outsourced all responsibility for the state - reading it? How long will the excruciating agony of the people of Manipur continue like this?” Ramesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With PTI inputs