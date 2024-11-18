NIA takes over Manipur violence cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into three cases pertaining to fresh instances of violence in Manipur, people familiar with the development said on Monday. The state government has already handed over the Jiribam case files to the NIA. (Representative file photo)

The federal anti-terror probe agency has been roped in after a review by the Union home ministry, which is monitoring the situation in the state.

The state government has already handed over the Jiribam case files to the NIA and the latter has re-registered the FIRs under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), arms act and unlawful activities prevention act.

The first case is related to the murder and burning of a Hmar woman from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn) Jiribam district on November 7 at around 9pm at her residence by armed miscreants.

The incident resulted in further violence in the state.

Six members of a Meitei family from the same village - three women and three children- were reported missing, with officials saying that they were likely abducted by militants. The decomposed bodies of two children, including an infant, and a woman were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday.

The second case is related to the November 11 attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police station.

The third case is related to the November 11 incident at Jakuradhor Karong. The FIR is filed against unknown armed miscreants who fired on the Borobekra police station, and residential houses located at Jakuradhor Karong and set ablaze some houses and shops.

The development comes even as Union home minister Amit Shah is chairing back-to-back review meetings in Delhi and has directed the security officials and Manipur government to ensure peace in the state.