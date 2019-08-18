‘Mentally ill’ woman kills her minor kids by slitting their throats with axe

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:50 IST

A mother allegedly killed her 7-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter by slitting their throats with an axe in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, the police said.

The accused’s husband, Munna Baiga told the police that his wife is mentally unstable. “Police arrested the accused and sent her to the district hospital where doctors are treating her,” said Praveen Kumar Bhuriya, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Shahdol.

According to Munna’s statement to police, the kids were living with their maternal grandmother because of his wife’s mental condition. On the day of the crime, Munna had gone out to answer nature’s call when his wife killed their kids and threw their bodies outside the room. She then locked herself inside.

“Guddan, who is stated to be mentally unstable and undergoing a medical treatment, allegedly killed her son Rahul Baiga and daughter Kajal Baiga. She threw the bodies outside her room and locked herself in a kutcha room. When Guddan’s husband Munna Baiga came back and saw the bodies, he informed police. Police arrested Guddan by breaking in the room through the thatched roof,” Bhuriya added.

“The kids were living with their maternal grandmother because of illness of my wife. I was out of house to answer the nature’s call when Guddan attacked and killed the kids,” Munna Baiga said. Police are investigating the matter.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot. “The doctors are examining the medical condition of Guddan to see if Munna Baiga’s claim regarding medical condition of his wife is true,” said Anil Singh Kushwaha, superintendent of police, Shahdol.

