Mentally ill woman lynched in Bihar over child-lifting rumours

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:30 IST

A mob on Thursday lynched a mentally ill woman after branding her a child abductor at Shahpur Toli in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

The unidentified woman is the seventh person to be lynched in Bihar over the last one month.

The latest lynching comes days after one Rohit Kumar was beaten to death at Choudhary Bihga village in Aurangabad district on August 19 over child lifting rumours.

Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, was thrashed after she had entered a house on Thursday morning.

“She was caught and declared a child lifter. A crowd of around 50 to 70 people assembled at the spot and started raining blows and punches on her. Men, women and children, stripped her and mercilessly thrashed her till she to unconscious,” police said.

Station house officer Izaz Ahmad said the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier, on August 3 , three persons, including two Sikhs, were thrashed by local residents of Patna’s Digha area on the suspicion of being child-lifters in three separate incidents.

Police said locals mistook them for being child-lifters when Vicky Singh (28) and Prince Singh (24) were distributing pamphlets to promote spiritual ideology of Guru Nanak Singh in the locality and thrashed them. However, some locals saved them and alerted the police.

The same day, a 40-year-old man, identified as Amit Kumar, was beaten up at Digha Ghat locality on suspicion of being a child-lifter but was rescued.

In another incident on the same day, a mentally challenged woman was thrashed after being tied to a tree in Sakraicha village on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

