ADVERTISEMENT
Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

The Health Minister informed that so far 167,604 people have been infected, out of which 150,027 have recovered.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Almost 90 per cent of the people have been recovered across the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given instructions to double the Covid-19 testing but due to the pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, adding that now the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a nod to double testing in the national capital.

“Delhi Chief Minister gave instructions to double the Covid-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so. I am happy that after my letter, MHA has clarified and cleared it and I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon,” said Jain.

“Home Ministry should first see Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and rest of India, then talk about managing Delhi. This is unfortunate that despite Delhi CM’s approval for doubling the testing, the order had to be cleared by MHA also,” he added.

However, MHA on Thursday strongly refuted allegations levelled by the Delhi government who had claimed that the Union Home Ministry is not allowing them to increase per day Covid-19 testing limit.

The Health Minister informed that so far 167,604 people have been infected, out of which 150,027 have recovered. Almost 90 per cent of the people have been recovered across the national capital, he added.

