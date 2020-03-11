Mizoram bans foreigners’ entry as precautionary measure against coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:48 IST

A day after deciding to seal its borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Mizoram government on Tuesday banned the entry of foreigners to the state as a precautionary measure against spread of coronavirus.

“The entry of all foreigners either by land or air has also been banned with immediate effect until further notice,” Mizoram’s information and public relations department said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the state level task force on mitigation of coronavirus (Covid-19) held at Aizawl on Tuesday under chairmanship of chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

Mizoram becomes the third state in the Northeast to ban entry of foreigners after governments in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh had initiated similar measures last week.

While Indians need inner line permit (ILP) to enter Mizoram, foreigners (except those from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan) need to register themselves with the police within 24 hours of arrival. Citizens of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan need prior approval of Union home ministry to visit the state.

Foreigners need to get ILP to visit Sikkim while in Arunachal Pradesh they require protected area permit (PAP) to enter the state.

On Monday, Mizoram had announced sealing of its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh while Manipur had blocked its borders with Myanmar as measures against Covid-19.

While several people have been kept under observation in these states as well as others in the region, no one has been tested positive for the virus yet.

In a bid to quell rumours about scarcity of essential items and spread of the disease, Mizoram chief secretary urged people not to panic as no positive case has been detected in the state and there was adequate rice, fuel, cooking gas etc. to last at least three months.

The task force issued an advisory on Tuesday cautioning people to refrain from travelling and avoid large public gatherings.

Operators of all commercial vehicles plying within the state and going out have been asked to maintain detailed records of passengers including names, age, address, contact numbers and places they have visited or propose to visit.