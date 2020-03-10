e-paper
Amid coronavirus scare Mizoram, Manipur seal borders with Myanmar, B’desh

Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and 318-km boundary with Bangladesh while Manipur has a 398-km long border with Myanmar.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 12:19 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Tamu, a border town in Myanmar is linked to Moreh in Manipur.
Tamu, a border town in Myanmar is linked to Moreh in Manipur. (HT PHOTO)
         

Mizoram and Manipur governments have ordered closure of the international boundary crossing points the states share with neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh as precautionary measures to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

Mizoram, which shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and 318-km boundary with Bangladesh, announced sealing of the borders on Monday after a meeting of senior officials convened by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Manipur followed suit soon and banned movement of people across the 398-km long border with Myanmar. Many people have been kept under observation in both Mizoram and Manipur but no positive case has been reported in either state.

“In view of possible threat of transmission of Coronavirus/Covid-19, Government of Manipur hereby prohibits movement of people across the international border,” said an order issued on Monday night by H Gyan Prakash, the state’s special secretary (home).

“Accordingly orders closure of Gate No.1, No.2, Moreh and other crossing points along Manipur section of the Indo-Myanmar border until further orders,” it added.

Moreh, in Manipur’s Chandel district is a border trading post and is linked to Tamu in Sagaing in northwest Myanmar by the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

Last week, two other Northeastern states - Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim temporarily banned the entry of foreigners to check the spread of coronavirus. Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with Bhutan, China and Myanmar while Sikkim has borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal.

