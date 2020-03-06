e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus- Tourism hit due to ban on foreigners in Sikkim, Bhutan

Coronavirus- Tourism hit due to ban on foreigners in Sikkim, Bhutan

The Indian state of Sikkim, which shares borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal, had announced on Thursday that it will not issue Inner Line Permit (ILP) to foreigners, including Bhutan nationals.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:49 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Travellers to Sikkim stranded in Siliguri following a ban on all foreign tourists.
Travellers to Sikkim stranded in Siliguri following a ban on all foreign tourists. (AFP Photo)
         
Highlights
  • Bhutan and Sikkim’s ban on foreign tourists has hit tourism in northeast
  • American tourist was detected with the coronavirus in Bhutan
  • Several tourists headed to Sikkim and Bhutan are stranded

Restriction on movement imposed due to coronavirus threat is impacting tourism in the northeastern regions of India and also in Bhutan, industry professionals said on Friday.

The dip in tourism is mainly due to the ban on entry of foreigners announced by Sikkim yesterday and by Bhutan on Friday after an American tourist travelling from India was tested positive for the deadly disease after his arrival at Paro, about 50km from capital Thimpu.

The Indian state of Sikkim, which shares borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal, had announced on Thursday that it will not issue Inner Line Permit (ILP) to foreigners, including Bhutan nationals.

It also announced a blanket ban to visits to Nathula pass on the Indo-China border.

“Following the announcements, more than 1500 tourists who were returning from Phuentsholing, the border town in Bhutan, are facing difficulty,” said Suresh Thakuri, president of Jaigaon Travel Welfare Association.

The immigration office at Phuentsholing has been closed, said Sangey Tenzing a Bhutan immigration department official.

M K Sharma, health minister of Sikkim, told HT: “We are monitoring all foreigners who are in Sikkim and those who had been to China. There are no signs of anyone affected by the virus.

In 2019, more than 1.2 million Indian tourists visited Sikkim and the number of foreigners visiting Sikkim stood at 133,388. Among the foreigners, Bangladeshis accounted for 60,542 visitors followed by Nepal with 56,781 visitors.

The others came from USA (2250), Germany (1674), UK (1412), Australia (1129), France (1121), Thailand (899), Malaysia (744) and Canada (568).

Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network said “Though the tourism industry has taken a heavy toll in Bhutan, we were accommodating Indian tourists in other destinations such as Sikkim and Darjeeling.

In a statement, Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad said, “In view of the impending Holi festival this week, I advise my fellow Sikkimese to avoid celebrating Holi in-crowd. I urge everyone to follow absolute hygiene and precautionary measures while enjoying the festival of colours among friends and family members.”

Though all tourists are banned from entering Bhutan, trucks carrying essentials from India to Bhutan are plying normally.

tags
top news
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news