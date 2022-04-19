Morning brief: Delhi auto and taxi strike enters day 2, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi auto and taxi strike enters day 2, commuters struggle

Auto and taxi drivers' unions in Delhi on Tuesday are set to continue their strike against the rising fuel prices for the second day. Commuters were in for a rough day on Monday as taxi drivers stayed off the roads and ride-hailing apps showed ‘no available cabs’ messages. Read more

WHO chief says ‘grateful for warm welcome’, will attend Gujarat events with PM

WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who landed in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Monday night, thanked the government for a “warm welcome” hours before he was set to attend key events with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state. Tedros is on a three-day visit to the state. Read more

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal takes 4 in 1 over including hat-trick, celebrates by recreating 2019 WC meme-pose

Yuzvendra Chahal had a night to remember on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Munbai. The leg-spinner picked up four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick - his first in IPL - to completely turn the match on its head and lead RR to a thrilling 7-run victory in a match that changed course in regular intervals. Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in the 17th over of KKR's chase. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's film It’s All Coming Back To Me gets a release date; Sam Heughan shares first still, deletes it later

Priyanka Chopra's first official still from her upcoming Hollywood film, It’s All Coming Back To Me, is out. Actor Sam Heughan, who stars opposite Priyanka, shared the picture from the film which was earlier titled, Text For You. However, he later deleted the post. The film will be releasing on February 10 next year and is titled after Celine Dion's popular song from her 1996 album, Falling Into You. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh in hot pink bralette and monochrome suit promotes Runway 34

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been stealing the show during Runway 34 promotions with her impeccable style and head-turning sartorial choices. From bodycon dresses to bustiers and pants sets to power suits, Rakul has worn it all and experimented quite a lot during the film's promotional events with Ajay Devgn. Read more