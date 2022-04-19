Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal takes 4 in 1 over including hat-trick, celebrates by recreating 2019 WC meme-pose

Yuzvendra Chahal had a night to remember on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Munbai. The leg-spinner picked up four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick - his first in IPL - to completely turn the match on its head and lead RR to a thrilling 7-run victory in a match that changed course in regular intervals. Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in the 17th over of KKR's chase. If Chahal's outstanding bowling was not enough for him to trend, the RR leg-spinner celebrated his hat-trick by recreating his famous meme-pose on the field.

Chahal ran towards the cover region after completing a hat-trick with a brilliant delivery that found the outside edge of Cummins' bat and slid to pose for the cameras. The leg-spinner recreated his relaxed pose which went viral during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Chahal was seen sitting with the drinks on the sidelines during India's group stage match against Sri Lanka. His pose intrigued fans and had given rise to a meme-fest on Twitter.

Chahal started the 17th over with a flighted googly that spun past Venkatesh Iyer, who had danced down the track wanting to hit it over the top.

In the fourth ball, Chahal got the biggest wicket. He outfoxed KKR captain Shreyas to trap him right in front with a flipper.

Shivam Mavi was the next to go as his attempted heave landed straight on the long on fielder's hands.

Chahal completed his maiden IPL hat-trick - the 21st of the tournament - with a flighted leg-spinner that found the outside edge of Cummins' bat.

He had already dismissed Nitish Rana in his previous over and in the end, returned with match-changing figures of 5/40.

Chasing 218 for victory, KKR were bowled out for 210 in 19.4 overs as RR won the contest by 7 runs.

Earlier, Jos Buttler had scored a scintillating 103 off 61 balls to push RR to that huge total.