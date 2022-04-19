Delhi auto and taxi strike enters day 2, commuters struggle
- Auto and taxi drivers in Delhi have demanded that the government either provides a subsidy on CNG prices or increase cab fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.
Auto and taxi drivers' unions in Delhi on Tuesday are set to continue their strike against the rising fuel prices for the second day. Commuters were in for a rough day on Monday as taxi drivers stayed off the roads and ride-hailing apps showed ‘no available cabs’ messages. There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the national capital, according to news agency PTI.
Some also complained that they had to wait for long hours as Ola and Uber cabs were available at "inflated rates" due to surge pricing. While most unions said they will be on a one-day strike, similar hardships are expected on Tuesday as well.
"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajesh Soni was quoted as saying by PTI.
Auto and taxi associations have asked the government to provide a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG prices and increase fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices. They demanded the government to hold a meeting with them, refusing to call their strike off despite the Delhi government's announcement to form a committee to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner.
Some unions have decided to hold off their strike on the second day. Soni said that they will postpone the strike on the second day “seeing the difficulties faced by the public”. Meanwhile, the Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association of Delhi, whose members work with leading cab aggregators, said its strike will continue for another day.
The auto fares were last revised in 2019, when the per kilometre charge was increased from ₹8 to ₹9.5. However, CNG prices shot up by another ₹2.5 per kg last week to cost ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi. The price has risen by 60 per cent or over ₹28 per kg in the past year.
(With inputs from PTI)
