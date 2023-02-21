Morning brief: Periyar, Marx photos ‘vandalised’ at JNU, Stalin reacts as students attacked; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Periyar, Karl Marx photos ‘vandalised’ at JNU; Stalin reacts as students attacked

The Left-led JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday alleged that members of the RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) vandalised the portraits of Periyar, Bhagat Singh, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Karl Marx, Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule and several other icons installed on the university campus. Read more

Vladimir Putin suffers relapse in health? To undergo treatment in March: Report

Vladimir Putin has suffered a relapse in his health, it was reported. The 70-year-old Russian president will undergo a new treatment in early March. Read more

'Turn off radio, stop reading newspapers...': Border's brutal criticism of Australia's implosion vs India in 2nd Test

Where did it all go wrong for Australia in the second Test? The most common answer has been Australia's strategy to use the sweep shot against India's spinners. Read more

Woman energetically dances to Khwab Dekhe at college function, stuns netizens

There are several events where one gets to display their talent in front of hundreds of people, be it a performance in an auditorium or at a talent show in school. Read more

Lost actor Honeyy Jaiin: Yami Gautam made sure no one took me for granted

While Yami Gautam takes the centre stage in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s recent release Lost, it’s also actor Honeyy Jaiin who deserves much praise. Honeyy plays the role of lost boy Ishaan Bharti’s sister, Namita. Read more

Bollywood queens Alia Bhatt and Rekha win the night in elegant sarees at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Celebrities walked the red carpet last night at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in Mumbai. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON