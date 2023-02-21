Vladimir Putin suffers relapse in health? To undergo treatment in March: Report

Vladimir Putin has suffered a relapse in his health, it was reported. The 70-year-old Russian president will undergo a new treatment in early March, The Mirror reported quoting Russian telegram channel General SVR which has earlier made claims that Vladimir Putin is suffering serious medical problems including cancer.

“Over the weekend, Putin underwent another medical check-up. The recent treatment did not give the expected results and a new one, based on the results of the examination, has been scheduled and will start on March 5. This can and probably will seriously influence the president's plans and decisions in the coming days," the report said.

Vladimir Putin's “deteriorating health condition” means an “inability to actively participate in various activities during the treatment” and he will be unable to “fully participate in the governance of the [military operation in Ukraine]," the report added.

“It should be recalled that at the end of last year, due to the onset of therapy, Putin was forced to cancel a number of large traditional events and temporarily withdraw from most of the information agenda," it further claimed.

The report also alleged that as Vladimir Putin is set to give his major speech, the address “will be adjusted” to take account of the medical issues as the Russian president suffers “bouts of coughing, dizziness, sleep disturbances, abdominal pain [and] constant nausea” as well as “the manifestation of symptoms of Parkinson's disease and schizoaffective disorder”.

