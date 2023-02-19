Video of Vladimir Putin's ‘fidgety legs’ during meet sparks health speculation

A video of Vladimir Putin from a meeting Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko showed the Russian president constantly moving his legs and feet sparking speculation about his state of health.

Sharing the video, Ukrainian internal affairs advisor Anton Geraschchenko tweeted, "Is this Morse code?" while other users on social media mocked Vladimir Putin's movements.

News outlet Visegrad shared the video tweeting, 'Looks like something is wrong" while another user wrote, "This man is medically sick. Russia's losing war will most certainly expedite his worsening condition."

“When he's in Russia his legs are always under a table or desk and he holds the desk or a pen to hide the tremors... he's exposed in this chair so he can't hide it,” another user commented.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, there have been numerous reports that Vladimir Putin has cancer, Parkinson's disease or both, although the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the Russian leader is in good health.

Western intelligence agencies have long suspected that Vladimir Putin suffers from ill health and rumors. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence head said last month, “Of course” when asked whether Vladimir Putin is terminally ill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON