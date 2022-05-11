Morning brief: Protesters call for new government to take control in Sri Lanka, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protesters call for new govt to take control in Sri Lanka

Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister. Anti-government protests over the shortage of fuel and other essential items have continued across the country for nearly a month. Read more

Russia-Japan ties nosedive: A post-WWII dispute & 2 reasons driving the decline

G7 member Japan's ties sour with Russia over Putin's aggression in Ukraine; and the tensions are rising. Japan will ban 'in principle' Russian oil imports following the latest commitment by the G7 leaders. Russian supply accounts for 4% of Japan's oil imports - Kishida said it'll take time to phase out imports. Watch more

'He reminds me of myself a lot. Felt I was very much like him': Yuvraj's huge praise for 21-year-old IPL sensation

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in T20 cricket becoming popular in India with the central role he played in the team's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and was a leading figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for much of his career. He continues to keep an eye on the tournament, which is into its 15th edition now, and has seen a couple of players who he feels is similar to how he used to bat. Read more

Farah Khan says 'apni beti sambhal pehle' as Chunky Panday criticizes her acting skills, fans call her 'savage'

Filmmaker Farah Khan's series of funny videos continue to entertain her fans on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared yet another video in which she was seen cracking a joke at actor Ananya Panday's expense. As soon as the video was shared by both of them on their respective Instagram pages, their fans and friends took to the comments section to share their hilarious responses. Read more

How to resolve conflict in relationship or marriage? Relationship experts answer

People have different opinions, experiences and beliefs, which influence us in how we deal with life let alone sticky conflictual situations and couples in a relationship or marriage are no different hence, conflicts, disagreements and arguments are normal and expected, whether in a romantic connection or a platonic one but they don't have to be damaging or hostile when couples can see them as a growth opportunity. Read more