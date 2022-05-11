Protesters call for new govt to take control | Sri Lanka crisis top updates

Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister. Anti-government protests over the shortage of fuel and other essential items have continued across the country for nearly a month. India has so far provided assistance of more than $3.5 billion to Sri Lanka, as the country began much-delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a rescue package and also sought help from China.

>Sri Lankan authorities issued shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday to quell unrest that has seen buildings and vehicles set ablaze a day after the island was rocked by deadly violence and rioting. With thousands of security forces enforcing a curfew, the defence ministry said troops "have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life".

>Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be rescued in a pre-dawn military operation on Tuesday after thousands of angry protesters stormed his official residence overnight and lobbed petrol bombs.

>The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has refuted as "fake and blatantly false" local social media speculation that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members have fled to India. "The High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media and social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. The High Commission strongly denies them”, a statement said.

>Protesters angered by persistent shortages of fuel, cooking gas and electricity defied the curfew to attack government figures, setting ablaze homes, shops and businesses belonging to ruling party lawmakers and provincial politicians.

>President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former prime minister's younger brother, urged an end to the violence and his government outlined broad powers for the military and police to detain and question people without arrest warrants. "All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," the president said in a tweet.

>India said on Tuesday it is ‘fully supportive’ of its neighbour’s ‘democracy, stability and economic recovery.’

“In keeping with our Neighbourhood First Policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc.” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

