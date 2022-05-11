'He reminds me of myself a lot. Felt I was very much like him': Yuvraj's huge praise for 21-year-old IPL sensation

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in T20 cricket becoming popular in India with the central role he played in the team's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and was a leading figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for much of his career. He continues to keep an eye on the tournament, which is into its 15th edition now, and has seen a couple of players who he feels is similar to how he used to bat. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'I used to weigh 117 kgs. Spoke to MS Dhoni…': CSK bowler says he never thought Chennai Super Kings will bid for him

Abhishek Sharma, who plays for Yuvraj's former state side Punjab and for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, is one of the players that the former all-rounder said is similar to how he batted.

“I think when I see Abhishek (Sharma), he reminds me a lot about myself. The pull shot, the backfoot shot he hits, I felt I was very much like him,” Yuvraj said on Sports18.

Abhishek has impressed with consistent performances for SRH this season. He has scored 331 runs at a strike rate of 132.40 and is his team's highest run scorer.

Yuvraj also pointed out that Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube is another player who is similar to him. Yuvraj also felt that Dube should be given more chances at the international level. Dube has played 9 matches for the Chennai Super Kings so far, scoring 279 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.34.

"Shivam Dube also has that style, but he has been there for a long time. He is 28 years old and I do not know how much ODI cricket he has played. If you feel that guys have the talent, you need to give them more chances. Shivam or anyone, you have to give them more chances to help them get better," said Yuvraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON