Morning brief: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

In ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, Rahul Gandhi’s plea to be heard by Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Gujarat high court's verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark that cost him his Lok Sabha membership. Read more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend a meeting with leaders from Kerala Congress in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Congress Twitter)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 7 collection: Karan Johar's film continues doing well, earns over 73 cr

Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has so far earned over 70 crore at the domestic box office since its release. Read more

'Going to do wonders…': Hardik Pandya's big prediction despite loss in 1st T20I vs West Indies

India had lost the first T20I against the West Indies but captain Hardik Pandya said that there are positives to take from the match. Read more

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan; attend Anurag Kashyap's daughter's engagement: Who wore what

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and Shane Gregoire hosted an engagement bash attended by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others. See who wore what here

Truecaller CEO offers job to Canada student trolled for ‘dream to leave India’

After a video of a woman studying in Canada went viral on social media for her comments about leaving India, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi on Thursday extended support to her. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

