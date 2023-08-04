Home / India News / Truecaller CEO offers job to Canada student trolled for ‘dream to leave India’

Truecaller CEO offers job to Canada student trolled for ‘dream to leave India’

ByRitu Maria Johny
Aug 04, 2023 07:22 AM IST

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi offered Ekta a job, saying, "I think you're cool and living the dream!

After a video of a woman studying in Canada went viral on social media for her comments about leaving India, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi on Thursday extended support to her. The student, who said her name was Ekta, was heard replying to a question in the video saying that it was her ‘dream to leave India’.

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi, Indian student Ekta (R). (screengrab, File)
After completing her degree in biotech in Canada, she added that her future plan involves a career in business. She also revealed in the video that her favourite thing about living in Canada was enjoying the ‘scenery, sunrise and sunset’. Ekta was criticised online for the statements about her home country.

However, Mamedi urged her not to listen to these trolls and invited her to work with his company anywhere in the world after finishing her studies. He also called out the people slamming her for working towards achieving her dream.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world."

Mamedi's X post garnered mixed reactions from users with some calling it a ‘gimmick to earn brownie points’.

However, other users praised him for the ‘wonderful gesture’. One user commented, "Wow! Wholesome gesture.”

A third user questioned Mamedi for ‘offering a job’ without knowing her skills. "So you don't need to know any of her qualifications and skills to hire her? A biotech grad at Truecaller? How people got jobs in the 60s. Just knowing each other was enough and you've taken a step further. No interview, no CV. Coz she left India (like millions), she gets a job!," the person wrote on X.

Mamedi hit out at the user and reasoned that an educated person was highly ambitious. "A well educated person is a person with high ambitions to learn new things. That's all you need. PS. Our CFO is a space physicist," he said.

Lauding Ekta for studying biotech, he added that he will strive to help her to prove that bullying was wrong.

"What does home country have to do with this? You think it's easy to get into universities without excellent grades? Especially biotech? She clearly has high ambitions in life, and those are people I want to work with. Also, to demonstrate that bullying is not OK, I will help her," he wrote in reply to another comment.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

