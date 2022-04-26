Morning brief: Supreme Court on parental anxiety over schooling and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Children should not be sent to school at a very young age: Supreme Court

The bench was hearing an appeal by a group of parents challenging the minimum age criteria of six years for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the upcoming academic session. Read more

Elon Musk buys Twitter: A timeline of the takeover saga

Elon Musk reportedly started buying shares in Twitter from January 2022. ON April 25, Elon Musk and Twitter finally seal the $44 billion deal in one of the biggest buyout offers of recent times. Here is a timeline of Twitter takeover by Elon Musk. Read more

European Union red flags the Russia-China's ‘no limits’ friendship to India

European commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen has flagged the 'no-limits' Russia-China friendship. In her address at the Raisina Dialogue in the presence of PM Modi, the visiting leader said what happens In Ukraine will have an impact on the indo-pacific region and wondered about the "new international relations" that both China and Russia have called for after announcing their "no-limits" friendship. Watch more

'Don't think he can make comeback': Ex-Pakistan pacer's old remark goes viral amid Kohli's poor run of form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has incurred a poor start to his campaign in 2022 Indian Premier League. He did start off well, scoring an unbeaten 41 in RCB's first game before managing just 78 runs in his next seven innings which includes a 36-ball 48 against Mumbai Indians, four single-digit scores and two consecutive golden duck dismissals. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in white as they host Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for dinner post their book launch

Kareena shared a glimpse of their get-together on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of all of them together and captioned it, “Best crew,” along with a heart emoticon. The picture shows hosts Kareena and Saif twinning in white-- with Kareena in a white shirt and shorts and Saif in his usual kurta-pyjama. Read more

Loved Pooja Hegde's pink silk organza saree and strappy blouse for Acharya promotions? It is worth ₹38k

Pooja Hegde promoted her upcoming film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, dressed in a stunning fuchsia pink silk organza saree. The star teamed the six yards with an embroidered strapped blouse. The set is worth ₹38k. Read more

