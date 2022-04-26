'Don't think he can make comeback': Ex-Pakistan pacer's old remark goes viral amid Kohli's poor run of form in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has incurred a poor start to his campaign in 2022 Indian Premier League. He did start off well, scoring an unbeaten 41 in RCB's first game before managing just 78 runs in his next seven innings which includes a 36-ball 48 against Mumbai Indians, four single-digit scores and two consecutive golden duck dismissals. The last two dismissals have left veterans and analysts concerned over what's ailing Kohli, who is considered a modern-era great, while a lot of fans have managed to dig out an old video of a former Pakistan pacer who had once said that the former India skipper would never make a comeback once his decline begins. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Kohli's present run of form is part of his century-less streak international that dates back to November 2019, when he had scored a match-winning 136 against Bangladesh in the historic Pink-Ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. And while Kohli have managed to keep a healthy batting average across formats despite the century drought, the figure is far less than the standard he had set for himself.

Amid this ongoing run of form in IPL 2022, fans feel that the words of Mohammad Asif, who had talked about Kohli's decline in 2021, is beginning to come true.

Speaking on CoverDriveCricket's YouTube channel last year, Asif had opined, "Kohli is a bottom-hand player. He is doing well because of his fitness and it is supporting him. The moment he will face a decline, I don't think Kohli can make a comeback."

Here's how Twitter reacted...

Asif's comment had come in response to comparison between Kohli and Sachin.

"People say Kohli is better than Tendulkar. I say no. Virat does not even come close to Sachin. This is my opinion. The way Sachin played was all upper hand and a very few people know about this technique. Be it coaches or anyone player. Sachin was so fluent with his cover drives, on drives pulls and cuts. No doubt Kohli has strokes as well, but his is all bottom hand," he had added.