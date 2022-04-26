Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in white as they host Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for dinner post their book launch

Monday was a happening day for Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu as they held reading sessions of their first children's book from the 'Inni and Bobo' series. After reading out stories from the book during the day, the couple dined with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at their residence. Siblings Saif and Soha were also joined by a few friends. Also read: Taimur Ali Khan hides behind Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to avoid paparazzi; fans feel 'his eyes were hurting'. Watch

Kareena shared a glimpse of their get-together on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of all of them together and captioned it, “Best crew,” along with a heart emoticon. The picture shows hosts Kareena and Saif twinning in white-- with Kareena in a white shirt and shorts and Saif in his usual kurta-pyjama. Soha is seen sitting between Saif and Kareena in a floral outfit while Kunal is seen standing behind her in a green tee.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a dinner at their residence.

During the day, Kareena and Saif, along with her five-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, had attended the book's reading session. Kareena had even shared a monochrome picture from the day on her Instagram Stories. She simply captioned it, “Bravo Bravo.”

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the book's reading session.

The book Inni and Bobo is about the adorable companionship between Soha and Kunal's four-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her new little puppy Bobo. Sharing pictures from the reading of the book on Monday, Soha wrote on Instagram, “It’s our first children’s book as co authors. All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books!"

Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. Saif currently has Vikram Vedha and Adipurush in the making.

