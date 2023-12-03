close_game
MP Results 2023: Shahpura(ST), Dindori(ST), Bichhiya(ST), Niwas(ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC)

MP Results 2023: Shahpura(ST), Dindori(ST), Bichhiya(ST), Niwas(ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC)

Dec 04, 2023 12:26 AM IST
MP Election Results: Updates for Shahpura(ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas(ST), Mandla(ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC) assembly constituencies

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.

Gwalior, Nov 17 (ANI): A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Gwalior, Nov 17 (ANI): A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ravi Upadhyay)

Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Mandla area constituencies

ConstituencyWinning CandidateParty
Shahpura (ST)Omprakash DhurweyBharatiya Janata Party
Dindori (ST)Omkar Singh MarkamIndian National Congress
Bichhiya (ST)Narayan Singh PattaIndian National Congress
Niwas (ST)Chain Singh Warkade Indian National Congress
Mandla (ST)Sampatia UikeBharatiya Janata Party
KeolariRajneesh SinghIndian National Congress
Lakhnadon (ST)Yogendra Singh Baba Indian National Congress
Gotegaon (SC)Mahendra NageshBharatiya Janata Party

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Mandla area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Shahpura (ST)Bhoopendra Maravi (BABLU)INC
Dindori (ST)Omkar Singh MarkamINC
Bichhiya (ST)Narayan Singh PattaINC
Niwas (ST)Dr Ashok MarskoleINC
Mandla (ST)Deosingh SaiyamBJP
KeolariRakesh Pal SinghBJP
Lakhnadon (ST)Yogendra SinghINC
Gotegaon (SC)Narmada Prasad PrajapatiINC

  • Dec 03, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    Elections Results LIVE 2023: Narendra Modi hails results of Madhya Pradesh, other states

    "The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh show that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in BJP. I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP...," Narendra Modi wrote on X.

  • Dec 03, 2023 02:15 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks party's women workers' blessings - Watch

  • Dec 03, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi's poll campaign

    As data shows BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Narendra Modi's poll campaign deserves the credit, adding that people have faith in Modi. He also said that they have properly implemented the welfare schemes of the "double engine" government. BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per the Election Commission.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Here's a list of BJP winning candidates

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Exit polls predicted that Congress has a strong chance of dethroning the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state. Here are the BJP candidates who are winning.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting begins for all Mandla area constituencies

    Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.

  • Dec 02, 2023 12:29 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

