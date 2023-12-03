MP Results 2023: Shahpura(ST), Dindori(ST), Bichhiya(ST), Niwas(ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC)
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.
Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Mandla area constituencies
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Shahpura (ST)
|Omprakash Dhurwey
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dindori (ST)
|Omkar Singh Markam
|Indian National Congress
|Bichhiya (ST)
|Narayan Singh Patta
|Indian National Congress
|Niwas (ST)
|Chain Singh Warkade
|Indian National Congress
|Mandla (ST)
|Sampatia Uike
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Keolari
|Rajneesh Singh
|Indian National Congress
|Lakhnadon (ST)
|Yogendra Singh Baba
|Indian National Congress
|Gotegaon (SC)
|Mahendra Nagesh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Mandla area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Shahpura (ST)
|Bhoopendra Maravi (BABLU)
|INC
|Dindori (ST)
|Omkar Singh Markam
|INC
|Bichhiya (ST)
|Narayan Singh Patta
|INC
|Niwas (ST)
|Dr Ashok Marskole
|INC
|Mandla (ST)
|Deosingh Saiyam
|BJP
|Keolari
|Rakesh Pal Singh
|BJP
|Lakhnadon (ST)
|Yogendra Singh
|INC
|Gotegaon (SC)
|Narmada Prasad Prajapati
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 04:47 PM IST
Elections Results LIVE 2023: Narendra Modi hails results of Madhya Pradesh, other states
"The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh show that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in BJP. I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP...," Narendra Modi wrote on X.Dec 03, 2023 02:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks party's women workers' blessings - WatchDec 03, 2023 01:19 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi's poll campaign
As data shows BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Narendra Modi's poll campaign deserves the credit, adding that people have faith in Modi. He also said that they have properly implemented the welfare schemes of the "double engine" government. BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per the Election Commission.Dec 03, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Here's a list of BJP winning candidates
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Exit polls predicted that Congress has a strong chance of dethroning the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state. Here are the BJP candidates who are winning.Dec 03, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting begins for all Mandla area constituencies
Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.Dec 02, 2023 12:29 AM IST
